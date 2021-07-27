Lockdown Secrets: the pandemic’s most addictive Instagram account is now available as a book
- Hollie Richardson
Published
Lockdown Secrets is the hit Instagram account that thousands of people turned to in the 2021 lockdown, and it’s now being turned into a beautiful new book.
From Lockdown Love Stories to Love Of Huns and Beam Me Up Softboi, we owe a lot to the Instagram accounts that have helped us navigate the pandemic. We also need to say thanks to the endless memes that were oh-so relatable and often very, very funny. And celebrities such as Daisy May Cooper and Fearne Cotton have used their feeds to connect with followers through the highs and lows. Let’s not even get started on the TikTok stars and comedians whose Insta accounts so many of us have followed over recent months.
And one lockdown Instagram account that has drawn in over 14,000 followers has become so popular that it’s now being turned into a book.
In the thick of the pandemic, designer and shop owner Eleanor Tattersfield put out a call on Instagram, writing: “I’ll send you a postcard, you send me a secret”. Lockdown Secrets is an astonishing record of what happened next.
Postcards poured in; some beautifully decorated, some simply handwritten, but each one anonymously sharing a very personal confession. They came from people of all ages and all walks of life, including some celebrities.
It became a compelling collection of anonymous postcards sent during lockdown, revealing hilarious, salacious, relatable and sometimes heartbreaking secret confessions. Prominent themes began to emerge: relationships, sex, masturbation, food, rebellion, loneliness and, surprisingly, a lot of love for lockdown itself.
Eleanor’s project became so popular that it caught media attention from all over the world, including pieces on BBC and Channel 4 News.
In this beautiful new book, the best of the postcards Eleanor received, including 100 previously unseen secrets, will be published together. All human life is here: furtive infidelities, bad behaviour in the local bakery, sneaking off for baths during a busy homeschooling schedule, rediscovered marital bliss, and, occasionally, poignant moments of sadness and despair.
You can follow Eleanor and Lockdown Secrets on Instagram by following @marbyandelm and tagging #LockdownSecrets. The book will be published on 7 October 2021 and you can pre-order a copy on Bookshop.org.
Images: Pavilion Books