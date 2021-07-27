In the thick of the pandemic, designer and shop owner Eleanor Tattersfield put out a call on Instagram, writing: “I’ll send you a postcard, you send me a secret”. Lockdown Secrets is an astonishing record of what happened next.

Postcards poured in; some beautifully decorated, some simply handwritten, but each one anonymously sharing a very personal confession. They came from people of all ages and all walks of life, including some celebrities.

It became a compelling collection of anonymous postcards sent during lockdown, revealing hilarious, salacious, relatable and sometimes heartbreaking secret confessions. Prominent themes began to emerge: relationships, sex, masturbation, food, rebellion, loneliness and, surprisingly, a lot of love for lockdown itself.