When the world stopped in March 2020, photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten picked up her camera and started walking the newly desolate streets around her home in London. Exploring at twilight, she was on a mission to document the strange and extraordinary world we found ourselves in.

On her government-mandated daily walks, she began noticing a phenomenon of people looking out from their windows while trapped inside their homes under the nationwide UK lockdown. It sparked an idea.

“London felt very surreal. You didn’t hear aeroplanes anymore. The Tube had stopped. Everything ground to halt,” Fullerton-Batten tells Stylist. “Seeing people confined behind windows in their own space, not going out, like we were caged animals in a zoo. I felt I had to record this time.”