The song pivots from its bouncy opening bars to a first verse which plummets us downwards. Here comes tension in a mournful, minor key, then the ‘burning’ arrives; ‘desire’ starts to fill us up from inside. The bassline then lifts us, from the fourth note to the fifth, before it crashes back down again to repeat the same phrase, to return to the emotional quicksand.

Here is a young woman finding herself stuck in a pattern: she has to pull herself up. Then the bassline rises tone by tone towards the chorus, and the major key appears out of nowhere – and Reeves emerges glorious, elated.

The joy I find in ‘Heat Wave’ is its cycle of doubt and delight, worry and wonder. This is where love begins. In the chorus, Martha sings about not being able to stop crying but sounds like she’s almost relishing that release.