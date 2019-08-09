Crossfire might be fiction, but it clearly addresses some of the behaviours and patterns we’re seeing in real life… including the reluctance of society to call out racism when it happens.

“It’s fascinating the language that is used, people really don’t want to use the word that somebody is racist, even when everything they say and do shows who they are,” says Blackman. “I was reading about Trump and the four Congresswomen [the Squad], and he was described as using ‘racially infused’ language, like he was a teabag. I thought ‘why do you not call this man out for what he is?’

“With our own prime minister [Boris Johnson], people like me he’s called ‘piccaninnies with watermelon smiles’ and he’s described Muslims as ‘letterboxes’. And I just think ‘is this the language of a statesperson?’ I don’t think so.”

Blackman continues: “I’m fascinated with this idea of people assuming that once people who have that kind of rhetoric get into power, somehow they’re going to see the light and they’re going to be working for the good of all. Which is nonsense, because what power does is just amplifies who and what they are. This whole thing of politicians and naked ambition, it’s not about doing what’s best for the country, it’s about doing what’s best for them and what serves their ambition. With Crossfire I wanted to address that and talk about that.”