Unmissable fiction about women

Are you ready for the story of a mixed-race millennial vampire? Yes, yes you are, especially as Claire Kohda’s debut – Woman, Eating (out 24 March, £14.99, Virago) – is both witty and thought-provoking as Lydia tries to source pigs’ blood in London and not eat the fascinating humans who surround her.

The School For Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (£12.99, Hutchinson Heinemann) has become all too resonant given the rumblings behind Texas’ anti-trans directive and it explores just how far the state could go when it comes to deciding what makes ‘a good mother’.

The Wonders by Elena Medel (out 3 March, £14.99, Pushkin, and translated by Lizzie Davis and Thomas Bunstead) is a beautifully written novel that examines the lives of three generations of working-class women living precariously in Madrid. It’s the perfect partner for Little Boxes by Cecilia Knapp (out 17 March, £14.99, Borough Press), which also weaves together snapshots of different lives as four friends struggle to find who they are during a hot Brighton summer.