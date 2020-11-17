How Marcus Rashford’s book club will celebrate female role models
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
As part of his new book club for children, Marcus Rashford is writing a memoir that will dedicate a chapter to female role models – including his mum.
We don’t need another reason to champion Marcus Rashford, but he’s just given us one anyway.
The Manchester United player has already used his platform to ensure school children receive free school meals outside of term time. He’s also partnered with Burberry for a campaign that promises to give young people around the world the support they desperately need.
And now he’s announced a new project that will help kids from low-income families gain access to books.
Rashford has teamed up with Macmillan Children’s Books to launch a book club. He will help choose books that he thinks will appeal to young people while making sure children from all backgrounds are represented.
Rashford explained to The Sun how growing up in a single-parent household without money meant that books weren’t a priority for his family: “I just wish I was offered the opportunity to really engage with reading more as a child, but books were never a thing we could budget for as a family when we needed to put food on the table.”
Praising his mum, he added: “My mum used to tell me stories and she’d make me laugh but we never had books to read together. I thought of books as part of school and that was it. There were times where the escapism of reading could have really helped me. I want this escapism for all children. Not just those that can afford it.”
As part of the campaign, Rashford will be writing a memoir with help from journalist Carl Anka and performance psychologist Katie Warriner. YOU ARE A CHAMPION: Unlock Your Potential, Find Your Voice And Be The BEST You Can Be will be an illustrated non-fiction title aimed at 11 to 16-year-olds, and it will be published in May 2021.
The footballer – who dedicated his MBE to his mum because she was “the real deserving recipient of the honour” – will include a chapter on female role models in his memoir. It will also reflect on and explore the value of education, positivity and understanding culture.
Rashford will also write two children’s fiction books aimed at children over seven, which are due to be published in 2022. He said: “My books are, and always will be, for every child, even if I have to deliver them myself. We will reach them.”
We’re still waiting on further details on the book club and how people can get involved, but we will update when they are released.
Image: Getty