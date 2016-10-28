For those who haven’t read her famous feminist sci-fi novel, Gilead is the name of a terrifying society formerly known as the United States of America.

The totalitarian state, following a series of environmental disasters and plunging birth rates, has annexed women as property of the state – and forced them into sexual servitude in a bid to repopulate a devastated world.

Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, Atwood mentioned a pair of maps that recently went viral on social media; one shows how the US would look if only men voted, coloured almost entirely in red to represent their affinity for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The other shows how the US would look if only women voted: almost entirely blue, aka the colour of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic's candidate.