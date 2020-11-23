“I have qualified optimism”: Margaret Atwood talks exclusively to Stylist

If there is one woman who knows a thing, or nine thousand, about the state of the world, it’s Margaret Atwood. And this week the acclaimed author talks exclusively to Stylist, which you can download on the App Store or Google Play.

“I have qualified optimism,” Atwood tells Stylist as she discusses the crucial recent US election that had the world hooked on the news cycle. “These are not normal times in that country. But if you look at its history, it’s hardly ever been normal times there. It’s never been a country where everybody has agreed with everybody else. The plus of that is it’s going to be hard to put in a real dictatorship. But the minus of it is, someone’s going to try!”