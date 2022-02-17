7 books with brilliant sequels

This week, Marian Keyes is publishing her highly anticipated follow-up to the 90s mega-hit Rachel’s Holiday, which saw high-flying Rachel Walsh wind up in “Dublin’s answer to the Betty Ford Clinic,” something she viewed, unsettlingly, as a holiday. Rachel was complicated, impulsive and relentlessly real – and the book, which catapulted Keyes’s then burgeoning star, drew heavily on her own experiences of alcoholism.

If you’re anything like us, then you have probably wondered at least once or twice what might have happened to Rachel in the years since it was published. Well, flash forward to 2022, and Keyes is answering that question. In Again, Rachel, the book’s sequel, we find her working as a counsellor at the same clinic she was treated in, approaching middle-age, and feeling happily settled when the reappearance of another character makes her question the path she’s on. Ultimately, though, it’s a brilliant reminder of just how comforting it can be to return to characters that once captured our hearts.