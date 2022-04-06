More recently, I had a surprising revelation in the form of reformer pilates, which I’ll now evangelise about to everyone I meet. I have hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), which means I am often in pain and my joints dislocate and subluxate at will. I was recommended reformer pilates first by other EDS friends and then by my rheumatologist and then by a physical therapist, and then I said fine, fuck it, I’ll give it a go. Even though I hate group exercise and am allergic to the narrative of most women-centric workouts (“What do you want to look like in the summer?” Like me, but less annoyed than I am now), I said ‘Fine.’

Reformer pilates is different from mat pilates in that it’s really hard and involves a machine that, if you use it wrong, you’ll probably get hurt. It looks like a mediaeval rack and requires one-on-one teaching at first to make sure you don’t trap your fingers in the springs or fall off the platform. I found, from my first lesson, that my teacher didn’t want to talk about how I would look, like they did in barre. She didn’t want to talk about my heart centre, like they do in yoga. She just wanted to help me to get strong. It worked, and the class I take at least once a week now is the same. A kind woman tells me what to do, how not to overstretch myself and to “stop showing off” if one of my arms bends backwards.

What I was not expecting was that in this mess of limbs and potentially dangerous machinery, my brain would shut up for an entire hour. I come out of pilates feeling not only stronger but calmer, even if it kicks in again pretty swiftly. Reformer pilates, unlike meditation, is busy and difficult enough that it actually shuts up the constant figure eight in my head. I have to think constantly about where my hand is, my footwork, the angle of my hip bone, how straight my head is. I have a nice woman telling me if I’m fucking up, which is often, and it’s hard to have a thought while that’s happening. Again, this might not be anyone else’s idea of a good time. But it works for me. I can’t help you find what works for you. Maybe, in the smallest of ways, I can just help you to realise that you’re not alone.