Meghan Markle has, on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire that claimed 72 lives, sent a message to Grenfell’s community kitchen.

The Hubb kitchen was first set up by survivors at Al Manaar mosque in the aftermath of the fire to provide refuge and hot meals for bereaved families in west London. Three years later, the project – which has long been supported by the Duchess of Sussex – is still going.

“I think back to when I met all of you and how you had all come together in the wake of what you experienced in your community,” Meghan says, in an audio message which she recorded from her home in Los Angeles.