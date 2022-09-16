One of the best things about reading Nora Ephron is the life advice she arms you with: a go-to salad dressing, the pros and cons of red coats… Writer Sali Hughes is her spiritual successor with this new book – a compendium of wisdom for everything life can throw at you, from store cupboard essentials that won’t let you down to empathising with a friend during a tough time. Buy it and keep it by your bedside for every possible situation.

