“Perhaps a normal person would be angry, but what I feel now is a pressing need to dispose of the body.” Korede is a nurse in Lagos – a highly competent and respected one – and in love with a kind doctor named Tade. She also has a beautiful, charismatic sister called Ayoola who has now killed three of her boyfriends and caught Tade’s eye…

Mixing black comedy (Korede explaining that Ayoola shouldn’t be posting pictures of food on Instagram after her boyfriend has gone missing is particularly funny) with easy, spellbinding writing, Braithwaite has created a debut novel that is utterly addictive and a pure joy to read. Exploring everything from sibling rivalry to family violence and sisterly protection, My Sister The Serial Killer packs one heck of a punch in fewer than 250 pages. Braithwaite is a name to watch this year.

(Atlantic, out 3 January)