9 brilliant books about mental health and wellbeing (that are actually helpful)

Whether you’ve dealt with mental health problems for the first time, had to find new ways of coping with pre-existing conditions or found yourself supporting a friend or family member who was struggling, the last year has been incredibly difficult for many.

With this in mind, sitting back and taking the time to take care of your mental health is more important than ever. And that’s where this list of brilliant books about mental health and wellbeing comes in.

From expert-led books outlining the latest research to first-person memoirs about living with mental health issues, these titles are the perfect place to start if you’re looking to learn more about your mind and how to take care of it.