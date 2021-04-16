The knowledge that we need to be better, work harder, do more is ingrained in us from our childhoods. We are aware that a lot of our lives we will be overlooked in favour of our whiter, male peers. The eyes of the world are on us for every mistake and every slip-up along the way.

Every Black person growing up in the West knows about ‘twice as hard for half as much’.

There are differences of opinion about when the right time to talk to children about it is, or if talking to them about it at all does more harm than good. Some who choose to have the conversation have it young, building it into a narrative of continued conversation over a course of years. Others choose to wait until the teenage years to have one frank conversation about stacked odds, systemic oppression and the dangers of simply walking through the world with Black skin. Others still choose to bypass the conversation entirely, not wanting to cause undue worry or pressures in their children’s lives.

In the end, I don’t think it matters when, or even if, our parents chose to give us this early lesson in unfairness and disparity, because whether via the playground, TV shows or some kind of cultural osmosis, by the time we reach our teens or early adulthood, we’re all more than familiar with the message that we have to work twice as hard as our white peers. Not to get the same, but to get half as much.