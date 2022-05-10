“I think you’re pregnant.”

“No.”

“I think you are.”

“But I’ve got a difficult uterus, remember that horrible old doctor compared it to having a U-bend in a toilet and said I’d never get pregnant.”

“Fuck that guy. Let’s get a pregnancy test.”

She hustled me into my coat and gave me a lemon.

“Huff that in the car if you feel sick; totally worked when I was pregnant with Percy.”

My sister had two children who were the light of all our lives. She had a husband and a lovely house in Notting Hill. I didn’t even have a boyfriend; me and the chap I’d been dating having amicably broken up before Christmas, the fun having run its course.

“Where are we going?” I asked her as she tore up the driveway of the hotel where we were staying.

“Radstock. It’s just up the road. There’s a pharmacy.” “But it’s New Year’s Day. Everything will be shut.” “Sooooo negative, anyone would think you don’t want to know if you’re pregnant.”

“I don’t.”

Radstock was a ghost town and I didn’t think it was just a late night and hangovers that were keeping the people off the streets; no, everyone was home having their own existential Mexican standoff with the expectations of the new year, and them in it.

We parked and walked up the main street, Kate shouting “Here it is!” as we came upon a small pharmacy that was decidedly shut. She peered through the leaded glass windows and caught a glimpse of someone exiting through a door behind the cash register in the back.

“There’s someone there!” she bellowed, banging on the glass, then moving to the door, where she weaponized the knocker.

“HELLO, HELLLOOOOO, EMERGENCY!!!”

I felt the familiar horror and delight at seeing my sister in undeterred mode. Honestly, I felt for the pharmacist, and he hadn’t even shown up yet. A few minutes of uninterrupted knocking later, and a sash window above the shop opened sharply and a very cross man stuck his head out.

“Oi! IT IS NEW YEAR’S DAY. WE ARE CLOSED. STOP BANGING ON MY DOOR. I HAVE A TERRIBLE

HEADACHE AND IT’S A HOLIDAY.” My sister moved seamlessly from barbarian at the door to charming sylph.

“Oh, gosh, SORRY! I know, I know, it’s New Year’s Day and you’re closed but honestly, we have a real emergency if you could possibly help us, it would be your first good deed of the new year and would mean so much to our family, I can’t even tell you.”

She smiled her radiant smile, the smile I’d seen men and women alike be felled by for as long as I could remember. Looking up at the gorgon pharmacist, scowling, nursing his hangover, and pissed off at what was probably an interrupted Bond movie viewing, I thought she might have finally met the unmeltable.