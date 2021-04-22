Coel unflinchingly explores big topics through incredible storytelling: I May Destroy You was inspired by her own experience of rape. And she always has something profound or just totally entertaining to say in interviews (including this one with Louis Theroux, where she talked about the ups and downs of her family life).

“I would not enjoy this privilege, this right, to dance, fuck, cry, rage in front of the camera without giving a shit,” she recently said while accepting an RTS award and thanking the “Black women who were visible” while she was growing up.