NM: 100%. Very often in these conversations, we’re talking about people mixed with white. People are often praising the dilution of your minority heritage and elements of exoticism, as they see it, without being ‘too far’ that way, where they feel uncomfortable or threatened. And also, you’re not too far away from what they recognise. It’s that palatability that, a lot of the time, people are pedestaling and praising.

We have to be very careful about celebrating mixedness as a concept because there are all these theories about mixed people being some kind of golden generation, that we’re going to save the world and stop racism. All of that is also wrapped up in fetishisation, because even on a smaller scale, people celebrating how beautiful you are because you’re mixed or how beautiful they think your kids are going to be is so unsettling. For me, that very much feels like they’re saying, “You’re beautiful because you’re not too Black.”

It’s always this sliding scale of white supremacy, with whiteness at the top and everybody else underneath. When you have white heritage, you’re not at the bottom of that scale. There are going to be privileges that you’re feeling and that can make it quite alluring to lean into and want to be part of that celebration. Really, it just bolsters that hierarchy and you can’t talk about fetishisation, in terms of mixedness, without talking about colourism.