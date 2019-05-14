In love stories of old, a girl would meet a boy. After one fleeting glance, an exchange of a few choice words or an accidental brush of the hand while picking up dropped books, they would know: they were destined to be together. And within almost no time at all, the hapless pair would be so smitten, they would forsake decades-old friendships, careers and even their families for the sake of their relationship.

In real life, this kind of behaviour that would elicit serious concern. But in Hollywood films and romantic novels, these dynamics were held aloft as aspirational for generations. And these stories could be harmful. They taught men that they should never give up in their pursuit of ‘the one’, even if ‘the one’ didn’t seem all that into it. They told women that they couldn’t be truly happy without a romantic relationship. And they convinced everyone that wonderful love affairs only happened to people who looked a certain way.

Thankfully, the publishing and entertainment industries have woken up and realised that love exists in a multitude of forms – each worthy of its own spotlight. Stories of LGBTQ love, black and brown love, lost love and more are now ours for the taking, and we couldn’t be happier.