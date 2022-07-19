Books

50 inspiring quotes about love from books and poetry

Posted by
Francesca Brown
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

50 inspiring quotes about love from books and poetry

Quotes about love from incredible writers including Maya Angelou, Jane Austen, Bolu Babalola, Rupi Kaur and more.

Ah love – let us count the ways… With wedding season and a hot [insert noun] summer upon us, we’ve collated some of the most romantic, wistful, inspiring and truthful quotes about love from across our favourite literature and poetry. 

With ardent declarations from Jane Austen heroes, wise words from Maya Angelou and Edith Wharton via new writing that conjures up that first flush of love from contemporary writers such as Bolu Babalola, Caleb Azumah Nelson and Sally Rooney, here is love in all its forms. 

You may also like

30 inspirational quotes from literature about being strong

Whether you’re falling heads over heels or reflecting on what makes a great love, we’ve got the quotations that truly capture what it means to lose your heart. And – if you’re licking your wounds after a bad break-up – we’ve also got wisdom from Dorothy Parker, Nora Ephron and Carrie Fisher to put love into perspective. 

Read on and enjoy… 

  • Love In Colour by Bolu Babalola

    50 quotes about love: Love In Colour by Bolu Babalola
    50 quotes about love: Love In Colour by Bolu Babalola

    “She is fascinated by how much romantic love can soften a hard life, highlight the best of you, not condemn the worst of you.” 

    Shop Love In Colour by Bolu Babalola (£9.99, Headline)

    buy now

  • Bone by Yrsa Daley-Ward

    50 quotes about love: Bone by Yrsa Daley-Ward
    50 quotes about love: Bone by Yrsa Daley-Ward

    “Remember on the right night and

    under the right light

    any idea can seem like a good one

    and love

    love is mostly ill advised but always

    brave.”

    Shop Bone by Yrsa Daley-Ward (£9.99, Penguin)

    buy now

  • The House At Pooh Corner by AA Milne

    50 quotes about love: The House At Pooh Corner by AA Milne
    50 quotes about love: The House At Pooh Corner by AA Milne

    “Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind.

    “Pooh!” he whispered.

    “Yes, Piglet?”

    “Nothing,” said Piglet, taking Pooh’s paw. “I just wanted to be sure of you.”

    Shop The House At Pooh Corner by AA Milne (£8.99, HarperCollins)

    buy now

  • Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson

    50 quotes about love: Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson
    50 quotes about love: Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson

    “You know that to love is both to swim and to drown. You know to love is to be a whole, partial, a joint, a fracture, a heart, a bone. It is to bleed and heal. It is to be in the world, honest.”

    Shop Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson (£8.99, Penguin)

    BUY NOW

  • Heartstopper (Volume Four) by Alice Oseman

    50 quotes about love: Heartstopper (volume four) by Alice Oseman
    50 quotes about love: Heartstopper (volume four) by Alice Oseman

    “I love Nick. I love Nick so, so much. But what I’ve realised through all of this is that we need other people too. Siblings. Parents. Friends. More friends. A therapist. Even teachers, sometimes. That doesn’t mean our relationship isn’t strong. If anything… I think we’re stronger now.”

    Shop Heartstopper (volume four) by Alice Oseman (£10.99, Hachette)

    buy now

  • Daisy Jones And The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

    50 quotes about love: Daisy Jones And The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
    50 quotes about love: Daisy Jones And The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

    “I wish someone had told me that love isn’t torture. Because I thought love was this thing that was supposed to tear you in two and leave you heartbroken and make your heart race in the worst way. I thought love was bombs and tears and blood. I did not know that it was supposed to make you lighter, not heavier. I didn’t know it was supposed to take only the kind of work that makes you softer. I thought love was war. I didn’t know it was supposed to… I didn’t know it was supposed to be peace.”

    Shop Daisy Jones And The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (£8.99, Cornerstone)

    buy now

  • The Accidental Tourist by Anne Tyler

    50 quotes about love: The Accidental Tourist by Anne Tyler
    50 quotes about love: The Accidental Tourist by Anne Tyler

    “I’m beginning to think that maybe it’s not just how much you love someone. Maybe what matters is who you are when you’re with them.”

    Shop The Accidental Tourist by Anne Tyler (£8.99, Vintage)

    buy now

  • The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

    50 quotes about love: The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
    50 quotes about love: The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

    “I could recognize him by touch alone, by smell; I would know him blind, by the way his breaths came and his feet struck the earth. I would know him in death, at the end of the world.”

    Shop The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller (£9.99, Bloomsbury)

    buy now

  • My Ántonia by Willa Cather

    50 quotes about love: My Ántonia by Willa Cather
    50 quotes about love: My Ántonia by Willa Cather

    “Where there is great love, there are always miracles.”

    Shop My Ántonia by Willa Cather (£7.99, Vintage)

    buy now

  • These Are The Words by Nikita Gill

    50 quotes about love: These Are The Words by Nikita Gill
    50 quotes about love: These Are The Words by Nikita Gill

    “Fall in love with someone

    who tastes like adventure

    but looks like

    the calm, beautiful morning

    after a terrible storm”

    Shop These Are The Words by Nikita Gill (£7.99, Pan Macmillan)

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of publishers

Topics

Share this article

Author

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown