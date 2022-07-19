Ah love – let us count the ways… With wedding season and a hot [insert noun] summer upon us, we’ve collated some of the most romantic, wistful, inspiring and truthful quotes about love from across our favourite literature and poetry.

With ardent declarations from Jane Austen heroes, wise words from Maya Angelou and Edith Wharton via new writing that conjures up that first flush of love from contemporary writers such as Bolu Babalola, Caleb Azumah Nelson and Sally Rooney, here is love in all its forms.