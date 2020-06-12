Back in 2017, Seema Yasmin began to notice an irritating trend in the media. More and more often, she felt she was seeing news reports about Muslim women doing things: running marathons, riding bikes, standing for election. These stories were ostensibly positive and celebratory, but something about their tone got under Yasmin’s skin.

“It was as if they were almost shocked that a Muslim woman could do these things,” says the journalist and director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative, who was born and raised in the UK but now lives in northern California. “Like: oh my gosh, there’s a Muslim woman and she’s competing in the Olympics!”

Internally, Yasmin always had the same response: “What do you think we do? Why couldn’t we do that?”