Briallen Hopper’s essay Hard To Love (from her essay collection of the same name) is about how she learned to pry herself away from a love that drained her, from a man who emptied her. She offers the Japanese fable of the Crane wife (made famous in CJ Hauser’s 2019 short story of the same name published in The Paris Review)

In their stories, both Hopper and Hauser draw on the original fable. Hauser writes “about a crane who tricks a man into thinking she is a woman so she can marry him. She loves him, but she knows that he will not love her if she is a crane, so she spends every night plucking out all of her feathers with her beak. She hopes that he will not see what she really is: a bird who must be cared for, a bird capable of flight, a creature, with a creature’s needs. Every morning, the crane-wife is exhausted, but she is a woman again. To keep becoming a woman is so much self-erasing work. She never sleeps. She plucks out all her feathers, one by one.”

Hard To Love is about dependence, about this promise women make that they will not depend, about the emotional test designed for them to fail, about the hot shame women feel when they do.

She describes all the effort she goes to just to seem detached and un-needing to someone who considers himself too good for dependence. For someone who considers himself unbothered by human needs.

She writes about her own boyfriend, for whom she performed this not-needing. She describes how he aspired to be like Ralph Waldo Emerson, who wrote about the self-reliant man, who wrote this three-word manifesto for the independent male hero: insist on yourself.