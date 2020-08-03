Dani Harmer says she “can’t wait” to play Tracy Beaker again in the new BBC series, My Mum Tracy Beaker.

Every Jacqueline Wilson fan worth their salt has read the Tracy Beaker books, perhaps a million times over by this point. Fierce, strong and independent, she was the 00s tomboy that made us feel anything was possible, overcoming numerous obstacles to become a powerfully independent care-worker – and the TV show shared that same inspiring message, giving us a character we could all rally behind each week. Now, Dani Harmer – who portrayed Tracy back in the 00s – has announced she will be reprising her role for the new BBC series, My Mum Tracy Beaker. And, fine, we admit it: our inner child is doing a tiny celebratory dance right about now.

You may also like Jacqueline Wilson: 7 brilliant (but brutal) books to reread as an adult

The series, based on Wilson’s book of the same name, tells the tale of ana grown-up Tracy – a high-flying career woman who sounds just as badass as her younger counterpart – and her relationship with her 12-year-old daughter, Jess. Speaking about the show’s revival, Harmer told The Sun On Sunday: “I can’t wait to return again to the role of Tracy. I’m a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this journey takes her.” She added: “Being a mother, I know how much it changes you. So I’m looking forward to seeing how it has changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty, strong female lead that people know and love.”

For those who have yet to read My Mum Tracy Beaker (and we get it, our reading lists are as long as our arm, too), it’s worth noting that it will retain that darker edge seen throughout Wilson’s work. Despite this, though, the author has promised fans that Beaker finally gets “her happy ending” in the tale. “I don’t want an ‘absolutely everything is quite wonderful’ ending – after all, at the start of the first book Tracy herself says life isn’t a fairy story where everyone lives happily ever after,” she said. “I’m dealing with adults leading adult lives, and I want to be truthful to all that. But she is my lucky character… and I have a soft spot for her, too.”

You may also like Jacqueline Wilson’s reaction to Stormzy sampling the Tracy Beaker theme tune has made our year

Filming has yet to begin on the new project, but we will be sure to bring you more details as and when we get them. In the meantime, maybe it’s worth spending some time rereading the original books and (just maybe) rewatching the TV series? Because, as luck would have it, The Story of Tracy Beaker and spin-offs Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Happy viewing.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy