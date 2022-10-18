Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is releasing a memoir about her experiences as a prisoner in Iran

As the official synopsis reads: “This is the story of one woman, one couple, one family fighting for their lives and for what is right. It is also a story about the power of individuals – and love – over geopolitical forces, and the power to survive, to resist and to create change.

“It is a detective story that exposes the dark workings of domestic and international politics, how close those forces really are for all of us and how little we know about them.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s story is even more pertinent in light of the current protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – something Nazanin is keen to acknowledge.

Speaking about the memoir after it was announced, she said: “Every single one of us has a story to tell. My story as a hostage is unique, but it is also the story of many other women in Iran in prison who are unknown but have helped me enormously to go through this journey and come out of it stronger.

“My story is a story of my own uncertainty, fear, faith, survival, hope and love but also the story of unity and solidarity from so many others. Their struggles continue today.”