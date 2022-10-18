Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is releasing a memoir about her experiences as a prisoner in Iran
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The book, which is being written in partnership with her husband Richard, will document Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s story and the years-long campaign for her release.
On 17 March, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe stepped foot on British soil for the first time in almost six years. After years spent behind bars in Iran, the British-Iranian national – who had travelled to the country in 2016 to visit her parents – was finally able to reunite with her husband and daughter.
But that moment – and the happy ending it represented – did not negate the years of suffering Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family were forced to endure. And now, in a joint memoir, Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband, Richard, are set to tell that story in full for the first time.
Covering everything from Nazanin’s experiences in prison to Richard’s years-long campaign to get her released and how the support of the British public galvanised politicians to act on the family’s behalf, the currently untitled memoir will give readers a look behind-the-scenes at everything that happened over the six years from Nazanin’s arrest in Tehran to her return home.
As the official synopsis reads: “This is the story of one woman, one couple, one family fighting for their lives and for what is right. It is also a story about the power of individuals – and love – over geopolitical forces, and the power to survive, to resist and to create change.
“It is a detective story that exposes the dark workings of domestic and international politics, how close those forces really are for all of us and how little we know about them.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s story is even more pertinent in light of the current protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – something Nazanin is keen to acknowledge.
Speaking about the memoir after it was announced, she said: “Every single one of us has a story to tell. My story as a hostage is unique, but it is also the story of many other women in Iran in prison who are unknown but have helped me enormously to go through this journey and come out of it stronger.
“My story is a story of my own uncertainty, fear, faith, survival, hope and love but also the story of unity and solidarity from so many others. Their struggles continue today.”
Hinting at the ‘untold’ narrative which will make its way into the book, Richard added: “Parts of our story were always on television, but some of the most important parts got missed. I’m glad to be able to share it all.
“Six years on our story feels like a discovery of the darker sides of governments, and of the kinder sides of people, but also across all the twists and turns simply how we survived. It took a village to get Nazanin home. I am really glad we have a happy ending to share.”
While we’ve still got a while to wait until the memoir makes its way to shelves – it’s set to be published in autumn 2023 by Chatto & Windus – it’s not one you’re going to want to miss.
Image: Getty