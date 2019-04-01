Are your rigid methods (how you work and what you expect from yourself in the office and beyond) sending you slightly doolally? Then it’s time to spend some time with the straight-talking Annie Auerbach. Sample quote: “I think the image of stressed, juggling womanhood is past its sell-by date… Friendship, leaderships, parenting, Pilates, make-up, public speaking, cake baking, sodding tennis. It’s exhausting, it’s not cool and I’m over it.”

Flex is not just about work (although there is a lot of very wise advice on that score) but about being. Of how to give yourself – whether that’s your mind or body – space to be creative (she makes the salient point that real creativity does not come from staring at your inbox for 40 hours a week), of how to flex the muscles that actually work for you and about re-evaluating things you stick to for no reason. It’s a slim volume of inspiring words, practical help and a fresh way of seeing things that we’ll be forcing on just about everyone we know.