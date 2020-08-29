Once upon a time, being a female author in a man’s world often meant changing your name.

Writers such as Mary Ann Evans (George Eliot) and Ann Petry (Arnold Petri) famously wrote under male pseudonyms in order to be taken seriously. Even JK Rowling adapted her first name from Joanne in a move intended to help Harry Potter appeal to boys as well as girls.

Fast-forward to present day and thankfully, the fiction market is flooded with women who are happy to reveal their real names.