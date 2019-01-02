9 invigorating literary quotes to make you feel optimistic about the new year

For a long time, my fondness for inspirational quotes was not something I was proud of.

Like my penchant for the musical stylings of Bruno Mars and my habit of eating peanut butter straight from the jar with a spoon, I was slightly embarrassed by my enjoyment of motivational mantras. Leaning on the stirring words of others felt silly and somehow weak, as though I was admitting that I wasn’t strong-minded enough to motivate myself. Whenever I saw someone share a rousing quote tile on Instagram (inevitably written in swirly, girly calligraphy), I’d shudder outwardly – then secretly tuck it away in my private ‘Saved Posts’ section.

Today, though, I’m less squeamish about acknowledging my appreciation of a good quote. The older I get, the more willing I am to admit that I hardly know anything – so why wouldn’t I turn to the collective wisdom of the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, artists, politicians, entrepreneurs and activists? I even have a motivational quote by Picasso framed on my desk at home: “Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.”