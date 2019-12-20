Nigella Lawson shares her best book recommendations for Christmas

The Great British Christmas wouldn’t be the same without Nigella Lawson. Many families have the celebrated food writer and cook to thank for the festive feasts they’ll be devouring on Christmas Day. And we’ve all enjoyed some relaxation when tuning into one of her therapeutic Christmas specials. So we’re delighted that Lawson has shared her pick of books to enjoy over Christmas.

Before becoming the queen of cooking (and Christmas), Lawson first worked in publishing. She then went on to become a passionate book reviewer and literary editor for The Times. Her own writing is just as gorgeous as her culinary creations, so we are all ears when it comes to her book recommendations.