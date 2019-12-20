Nigella Lawson shares her best book recommendations for Christmas
Hollie Richardson
Bookworm Nigella Lawson has shared the books she’s going to be reading over Christmas, and you should probably take note.
The Great British Christmas wouldn’t be the same without Nigella Lawson. Many families have the celebrated food writer and cook to thank for the festive feasts they’ll be devouring on Christmas Day. And we’ve all enjoyed some relaxation when tuning into one of her therapeutic Christmas specials. So we’re delighted that Lawson has shared her pick of books to enjoy over Christmas.
Before becoming the queen of cooking (and Christmas), Lawson first worked in publishing. She then went on to become a passionate book reviewer and literary editor for The Times. Her own writing is just as gorgeous as her culinary creations, so we are all ears when it comes to her book recommendations.
So if you’re looking to curl up on the sofa with a glass of mulled wine and a good book, take a look at this selection. Lawson told fans she will be reading the 13 books during the festivities. “Christmas reading pile of joy. More to come but so far looking forward to reading these in Cornwall,” she tweeted, alongside a photograph of the book pile.
- Private Citizens, Tony Tulathimutte
- Kitchen Curse, Eka Kurniawan
- Be My Guest, Priya Basil
- Miss Austen, Gill Hornby
- Don’t Believe A Word, David Shariatmadari
- Brit(ish), Afua Hirsch
- A Radical Romance, Alison Light
- Difficult Women, Helen Lewis
- Redhead By The Side Of The Road, Anne Tyler
- Inferno, Catherine Cho
- Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, And Me, Adrienne Brodeur
- A Theatre For Dreamers, Polly Samson
- Royals, Emma Forrest
Images: Getty