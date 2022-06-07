Read an exclusive extract from Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

Siren.

It isn’t that the car startles me, but it is loud. That echo-in-an-empty- room loud and if you could call a street empty, this would be it. St. Catherine’s Church stands to my left: the statue of her standing wit- ness to the car, to the man, to the metal.

The passenger-side door of the cop car swings open, and a man steps out belt first. If this ain’t every horror movie come to life. Us, street, too many fractures to be afraid and still my breath is a shallow squeal. If this ain’t my daddy’s worst nightmare.

“Stand back.” Cop puts hand to gun and I’m lucky the metal man believes in a trigger because he steps back, lets me remove my skull from the brick’s dagger. Everything is still spinning.

Cop approaches metal man like he himself is weapon and, in one swift movement, metal man has his hands clasped behind his back by Cop’s fist and Cop’s mouth spits right into metal man’s ear.

“I don’t wanna see you around here again, you hear?”

Cop’s hair is thick and dark. He is nothing unusual, just a uniform and a mannequin.

Metal man spits right out his grill, nods once. Cop pushes him, makes him stumble into a run back to where the light is. I watch him, think about how he fixed my shoe, think about how small I am.

It is me and Cop and car now. Ain’t it funny to be so scared of being saved? Cop approaches me, still has his hand on the gun.

“What are you doing out here? You know it’s late.”

I think about responding but I can feel a pool of blood in the back of my head and my hair will probably be crusted red tomorrow and there is no answer to something that is not a question.

“You know prostitution is a misdemeanor.” He smirks, licks his lips. “We’re gonna have to take you in, for your own good.”

The mannequin is saying things and Saint Catherine must be responding because I am not, I am silent, I am two funeral days past forgetting.

Cop comes up and grabs my arm, fits his fingers into the bruises metal man’s imprints made on my body. Catherine’s statue waves to me with a missing nail as Cop drags me into the backseat and climbs in after. Another officer sits in the front seat and Cop says something to him about keeping the streets safe before laughing, and the driving man is tapping his fingers on something I can’t see and singing country music real soft to himself and Cop is on me, Cop is digging at my flesh and ain’t this everything they said it would be and ain’t I so sad to be familiar. Ain’t this just another night.

So many ways to walk a street and I am still just girl with skin.

