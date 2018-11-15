‘The Most Gentle Revolution’ by Nikita Gill
As part of our Kindfulness Project, Stylist is delighted to share a brand new poem about kindness from celebrated poet Nikita Gill.
There are still versions of you that remember
a soft childhood filled with caring for everything
that the grown ups around you simply ignored.
The baby bird with a broken wing you healed,
the thirsty plants you always gave water to
the lonely and sad children you befriended.
We learn when we are young how to be kind,
we are so certain back then that we are here to help
each other through sorrow and through sadness too.
But when we grow up we forget the magic
that lies within each act of kindness, that it has
the facility to build true hope the way revolutions do.
Kindness was always your superpower.
And your gentle heart can still change the world
if only you believe you can and truly want to.
Image: Unsplash