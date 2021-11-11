It’s tough, and it’s easy to hurtle from person to person, desperately asking, “What am I supposed to be doing?” “Who am I supposed to be?” But the freeing, if scary, thing is that they don’t know the answer and you get to make it up.

There is no Magic 8-Ball, and it can be a long and winding process to work out what you want to do. Maybe you never work it out! Take comfort from the immortal words of Baz Luhrmann in Everybody’s Free (to Wear Sunscreen):

Don’t feel guilty if you don’t know what you want to do with your life.

The most interesting people I know

Didn’t know at 22 what they wanted to do with their lives.

Some of the most interesting 40-years-olds I know still don’t.

If you are very young, this was a song when we were in primary school in 1997. We only had this, Aqua’s Barbie Girl and Tubthumping by Chumbawamba.