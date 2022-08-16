Book of the week: read an extract of None of the Above by Travis Alabanza
Writer and performer Travis Alabanza’s debut book None of the Above interrogates the lens through which we view gender today. Here, in an extract from the book, they reflect on the ways they’ve been forced to navigate societies’ expectations of them as a non-binary person.
I sit in the GP’s office.
He asks, ‘So, when did you know?’
I say, ‘Always,’ because I’ve heard simplicity gets results.
*
It is one phrase that has spanned across my lifetime. No matter what setting, country, or occasion – it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in, it will always emerge:
‘So, when did you know?’
People always ask me this, or if I am not around, they will be sure to ask my mother, or a friend, or even a teacher that I haven’t seen in years – ‘So, when did Travis … you know?’ The ‘you’ and ‘know’ will come with verbalised italics. If an emoji could appear out of thin air, it would be the eyes darting to the side of the room accompanied by a vague hand gesture, as if to say: so, when was it clear Travis would become a cross-dressing deviant who is straying from God’s path?
Childhood is always an interesting topic to raise if you want to get to know someone. Often a tell-tale sign of a relationship deepening is learning about your partner’s embarrassing school story or when they first broke the law. I can tell I am maybe entering the terrifying process of falling in love with someone when, after sex, instead of rushing to put my pants on and have a cigarette, we are suddenly recounting parts of our childhood – the good and the hard bits alike. This fascination is natural; it makes sense. We want to learn more about the people we are drawn to, and we know how much the past clings to us all. Like cat hair that moults onto new clothes, it can’t be shaken off. It makes sense that, to learn more and become closer to them, you would want to understand all the cogs that created the person in front you – the one who has to leave the main light on all day, even if they are not in the room, to keep the dark at bay. Learning these idiosyncra- sies usually comes with time, but in my experience of being visibly gender non-conforming and trans – like with many social expectations and norms – my existence supersedes any agreed social contract of how people are supposed to act. My perceived transgression approves all of theirs.
Of course, humans are naturally curious, but I find British ways of communicating to be crowded with social pleasantries and forced ‘politeness’ – an investment in never rocking the boat or being seen as out of line. Asking any form of direct question at a British dinner table can cause waves of disapproving murmurs for months. Yet, present that same dinner table with someone who is visibly gender non-conforming, wearing a dress, with a bit of a 5 o’clock shadow coming through, and all of those manners privately bought at some elitist institution disappear. ‘So, when did you know?’ becomes their version of weather talk or asking what you do for a living. Suddenly, the intimacy of your childhood and memories becomes expected fodder for the public forum – not just for those you may regret having in your bed later. People want to know, often within the first handshake or moment you sit down, whether you were always like this, what your parents think, the defining moment you knew and when you first tried on the red lipstick and dress from your mother’s closet (even if you, in fact, never did). Perhaps what is even more terrifying is, for a long time, I felt I owed every question an answer.
*
‘So, when did you know, uh …?’ asks the donor of a very popular LGBT+ charity in the UK, at a private dinner celebrating volunteers. The ‘uh’ is followed by a grand gesture of her hand, pointing up and down to my outfit and make-up.
I take a sharp breath to prepare my answer.
‘Well, when I was around three years old my mother took me to the doctor, because I had not spoken my first word yet. She was worried. I was her second child and my older brother couldn’t shut up, making full sentences by the age of three …’
The rich, white donor lady leans in. A parasite to blood, my sob story is her vitamin, supplementing the four-course meal she has not touched. She nods, as if to say, Go on, don’t stop, tell me, how exactly you know.
Seeing that this story is working, I continue.
‘So, my mother took me to the doctor. The doctor inspected me, and did hearing tests and more, to check if there was a problem with any of my senses. He realised I was not deaf, so then he started to look inside my throat, to check if it was anything to do with my vocal cords …’
She is nodding ferociously at this point. I can tell she is waiting for the meat of this story to be served, enjoying the picture I am painting, but mostly eagerly awaiting the reveal that she came for.
‘And then, just as the doctor had given up on finding why I could not speak, as he was packing up his bag, I turned around and I opened my mouth and said my very first words. And do you know what they were?’
She shakes her head. Saliva building around her mouth as she awaits the fruits of her inquiry.
‘I opened my mouth, aged three, and said my first words: “Doctor, I am actually a cross-dressing, gender- non-conforming deviant.” And that is how we all knew something was different about me.’
It takes a moment for the rich, white donor of an LGBT+ charity, who has not even asked how I am before asking how I knew, to realise that of course that story is false. She lets out a high-pitched, staccato laugh, clearly frustrated by the long set-up for my story, and that it did not give her what she wanted. I smile quietly, as if I have just told a truly harrowing and revealing tale. I then ask if she can pass the gravy and wonder for a moment if she will later process why her question provoked such a response from me.
Because of the frequency with which I am asked when I knew, I try to have a quick response ready in my armoury.
I am not always at a fancy dinner or have that amount of time and energy to string a delicate story together for my own amusement. Sometimes, I cannot find the humour in such an affronting question from a stranger. Sometimes, I need a punchier line to diffuse the affront, something along the lines of being raised by a pack of wolves who only spoke to me in quotes from Judith Butler books, or that I was adopted by a wholesome group of trans feminist lesbians who slowly but thoroughly converted me to my gender deviation. Most of the time, however, the interro- gator is too engrossed in their own kneejerk questioning to notice any hint of sarcasm on my part. Or they believe that in my transitioning I also lost all ability to have a sense of humour.
None of the Above: Reflections on Life Beyond the Binary by Travis Alabanza (Canongate, £16.99) is out now.