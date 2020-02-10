The BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is almost upon us, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is feeling the pressure.

Normal People is, without a doubt, one of the biggest books of the 2010s. Sally Rooney’s tome of love and displacement won the Costa Novel Award 2018, was long listed for the Man Booker Prize 2018, the Dylan Thomas Prize 2019 and the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2019. It was also Waterstones Fiction Book of the Month for May 2019. It made perfect sense, then, when the BBC announced that it would be releasing a TV adaptation of the critically-acclaimed novel this spring. And it makes even more sense that Daisy Edgar-Jones, who leads the series as Marianne, is feeling the unique pressure that comes with bringing a much-loved book character to life on screen.

You may also like Sally Rooney’s Normal People TV show: everything you need to know

Marianne is the cornerstone of Rooney’s tale, as the book is almost entirely about her complex relationship with Connell. Set in a tiny Irish town during the economic downturn of the 2000s, the story starts with the pair’s secret schoolyard romance (Connell, well-liked by his peers, does his utmost to hide his relationship with the unpopular Marianne) and follows their relationship as it continues well into adulthood. However, as the lonesome Marianne finds her footing at university, and Connell finds himself on the sidelines, readers are left to ponder whether their intense bond can ever hope to last. Now, speaking with What’s On Stage, Edgar-Jones has said that she was an enormous fan of the book long before she was cast as Marianne. As such, she knows exactly why Rooney’s fans are nervous about the adaptation. “There is a bit of pressure there and rightfully so,” the actor said. “If I was watching it I would want Marianne to match what I had in my head. At the same time, though, the book is very internal and the series is on screen – it’s a different medium and we’ll have got the tone of it. I’m proud of what I’ve seen so far.”

Normal People: Daisy Edgar-Jones (right) stars as Marianne, aka the cornerstone of Sally Rooney’s tale

Edgar-Jones – who says she used “secret notes” from director Hettie MacDonald to get into Marianne’s head – added that it was interesting walking into a role where so much has already been written about her character. “Characters are written from both Marianne’s perspective and from Connell’s depending on the chapter,” she mused, “so sometimes you were walking into a scene knowing what your character’s brain was going through, and other times you only knew how you were being observed by another person.” Edgar-Jones went on to explain that this meant she, as an actor, “had to judge between playing what [I thought in my] head and what other people thought of [my character]”. “Connell can see Marianne as harsh, but Marianne doesn’t realise that that’s how she’s coming across. So that was an interesting balance to get right.” Watch Edgar-Jones as Marianne in the trailer for BBC Three’s Normal People below:

Edgar-Jones will star alongside Paul Mescal as Connell. Eliot Salt will play Joanna, Niall will be tackled by Desmond Eastwood, and India Mullen will star as Peggy. Also in the cast are Sarah Greene, who has been in Dublin Murders and Rosie, and Aislín McGuckin from Outlander, although it’s not yet known what roles they will play. We don’t have a firm air date for Normal People yet, but the BBC has confirmed that the show – which will be comprised of 12 episodes – will air on BBC Three later this spring.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!