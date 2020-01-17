Author Sally Rooney has been hailed by many as the voice of a generation, and we can’t say we disagree.

In her books Conversations with Friends and Normal People, she’s articulated the feelings of uncertainty and displacement many young people feel today. And she’s also created characters and voices that leap off the page.

So we’re excited to see that Normal People is being made into a BBC show, with Rooney working on the script alongside Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

Although we’ve got a little bit of a wait until the show hits our screens, the first trailer for the show has been released, and it looks perfect.

Check it out: