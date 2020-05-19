Would you like to see a second season of Normal People, set 10 years in the future?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Normal People, so proceed with caution if you haven’t seen all 12 episodes yet. Normal People has proven itself to be one of the biggest TV shows of 2020, so it makes sense that there’s a lot of buzz around a possible season two. And, while Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel isn’t part of a series, it’s been suggested that BBC bosses may follow in the footsteps of The Handmaid’s Tale producers and take viewers beyond the pages of the book.

Indeed, during an interview with the Radio Times, Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson said that he hopes to revisit Connell and Marianne in “10 years time”. “I have a fantasy of doing a kind of 10-year seeing where they are in 10 years’ time sort of thing,” he said.

Picking up on this theme, then, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have revealed where they would like to find their characters in a possible second season. Speaking on The One Show, Edgar-Jones explained: “I hope that they remain that level of settled and happy that they get to by the end of the series. “It’s wonderful that Marianne enables him to follow his dream as a writer in New York, so I really hope he sticks at it and carries on doing what he loves.” Edgar-Jones added: “I kind of imagine that [Marianne] moves in with Lorraine [Connell’s mum] and they have quite a happy, little life together!”

Normal People: Marianne and Connell visit Italy.

Mescal, meanwhile, said that he believes Connell would want to leave New York early to see Marianne. And, in a separate interview with the Radio Times, he noted: “They’re still existing in the world somewhere… but I put my hand up and say I’d play Connell until the cows come home.”

Of course, there’s every possibility that Marianne and Connell could have drifted apart after his big move to NYC (don’t hate us, we’re just being pragmatic). If this is the case, and the rumoured second season is set 10 years in the future, perhaps it will focus on the pair coming together after a decade and reflecting on the impact they had on each other. Season two or not, it was recently revealed that Rooney’s other novel, Conversations with Friends, will also be adapted into a series by the same team behind Normal People. The show’s co-producer, Ed Guiney, said: “It’s the same basic team. Lenny’s [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures. So, in a way, that’s what we’ll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line, we’ll come back to Connell and Marianne. “I love Conversations with Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen.” You can stream all 12 episodes of Normal People on BBC iPlayer now.

