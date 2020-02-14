Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses, the first book in a series of the same name, was first published in 2001. So it’s fair to say that we’ve been very, very patient in waiting for a TV adaptation.

The waiting, almost 20 years of it, will finally be over this spring when the BBC airs the first series of Noughts & Crosses.

Created by Mammoth Screen, the production company behind Poldark and the Beeb’s sumptuous Agatha Christie adaptations, the show was filmed in South Africa and even features Stormzy in a specially written role.

We were first teased with plans for the TV series back in 2016 and now the six-parter due to hit our screens shortly. Here’s everything we know so far…