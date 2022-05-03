I have a confession to make: it took me seven years to start writing my debut novel after I’d had the idea for it. I told myself and other people that, as a freelance journalist, I was simply ‘too busy’ to fit in writing a book as well. But the truth is, I was too scared. I was terrified of failure, convinced that I would put pen to paper and realise that this long-held dream of mine was simply never going to work out because I was not good enough to make it happen.

I’m very glad I overcame that fear. Because earlier this year, my debut novel Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter – a historical mystery about a young woman searching for her missing father in a lawless pearl-diving town in Western Australia – was published in the UK and Australia. Soon it will come out in the US, Canada and other countries including Germany and France.

It took me a while to get here though, with countless discarded versions of my manuscript, some truly low points in my mental health and plenty of (big) bruises to my ego. But I do believe that I have learned some helpful things along the way that show that, if you want it enough and can muster enough discipline and stamina, you can beat the fear and start writing your debut novel.

So, here are just some of those things – as well as advice from other debut authors who managed to bite the bullet and make their dreams a reality. Pens at the ready!