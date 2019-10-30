I remember walking home from my mate’s house feeling triumphant. It was the first time she’d introduced me to two of her oldest friends and it had gone incredibly well. We listened to music, I made jokes, I talked non-stop, and we all had a lot of fun.

Or so I thought.

A few days later, I suggested to my friend that we hang out again. She coughed and, without meeting my eyes, told me quietly that her friends hadn’t liked me very much. Apparently, I’d been annoying. A bit too boisterous. A bit too loud. A bit too… well, a bit too much.

It was hurtful, but it did make me think about the social cues I had so obviously missed in my interaction with them. And it completely transformed the way I socialise – albeit not necessarily for the better. Because, if you fast forward 23 years (and factor in my on-and-off relationship with anxiety), I’ve gone too far the other way.