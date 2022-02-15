Oloni is debunking sex taboos and addressing the orgasm gap in her debut book The Big O – and we can’t wait for it
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The sex and relationship expert will publish her debut book, The Big O, in September, which is described as “an empowering guide to loving, dating and f*cking”.
The orgasm gap is something many of us have heard of – and also experienced.
While orgasms have been a topic of conversation for decades, many things remain unchanged, with a 2020 study by sex toy company Lelo finding men are still climaxing more often than women during sex, 66% compared to 43%.
With the amount of discussion, tips, tricks and methods to help women achieve orgasm during sex, it can be a little disheartening to read that the statistics still reflect that many women aren’t reaching the big O – and it’s something that sex and relationship expert Oloni is determined to fix.
The dating guru has become a sex stalwart across social media, appearing on Netflix series Sex: Unzipped, her own successful podcast Laid Bare, and her notorious Twitter threads which often send the social media platform into a tizzy – and now she is releasing her debut book.
“It’s full of advice and knowledge to help empower you in your dating life, sex life and everything in between! It’s all on paper, in one book so this will be the ultimate guide for people everywhere. masturbation, body confidence, pleasure, more real-life sexual escapade stories.”
The Big O is described as an empowering guide “to loving, dating and f*cking” – and many shared their excitement for the upcoming book, which is due to be published in September 2022.
Actor Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted: “This is wonderful news! Congratulations!!! Very well deserved,” while singer Rachel Adedeji wrote: “Congratulations queen!! You deserve this so much!!! So happy for you.”
With her signature style and sense of humour, Oloni’s debut book aims to expose and debunk taboos and delve deep into topics including: sex positivity, consent, kinks, STIs, polygamy, stigma and shame, sexual identity, virginity, the LGBTQ+ community, relationships, sex work, hook up culture and more.
The Big O: An Empowering Guide to Loving, Dating and F*cking will be published by HarperCollins on 29 September 2022 and is available to pre-order here.
Image: David Yeo