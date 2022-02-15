The orgasm gap is something many of us have heard of – and also experienced.

While orgasms have been a topic of conversation for decades, many things remain unchanged, with a 2020 study by sex toy company Lelo finding men are still climaxing more often than women during sex, 66% compared to 43%.

With the amount of discussion, tips, tricks and methods to help women achieve orgasm during sex, it can be a little disheartening to read that the statistics still reflect that many women aren’t reaching the big O – and it’s something that sex and relationship expert Oloni is determined to fix.