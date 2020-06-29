Oyinkan Braithwaite: the award-winning debut author you need to know

Is the pressure on now for the next book?

I mean, it is ridiculous how different it is, not only because of the success of this book but also because as a black writer in some ways the pressure is different. Expectations are placed on you that you’re not one hundred per cent ready for. I am asked questions that were so far from my mind when I was writing My Sister The Serial Killer and now I’m asking, what do I do with this platform I have? The pressure of recent times has made it catapult but even before the pandemic, before the protests - and not just Black Lives Matter, there have been a lot of protests about sexual assault and rape in Nigeria – even before then there was the pressure of being an African writer in an international world. You are often asked questions about Africa and I really have to point out that I haven’t even been to all the states in Nigeria. I can’t even speak for Nigeria as a whole, let alone Africa.

Was sisterhood an important theme for you?

Yes and no. I knew that they were going to be two women, initially I thought they were going to be friends so it was more about womanhood and the bond between two women. Then as I started to write I realised I wanted them to have a bond that went beyond friendship. I know some friends would kill for each other but you can’t escape your family, even if you stop speaking to them you are still related and connected in some way. I needed that for Korede, almost as though she was in this kind of prison where some things are genuinely out of her control and some things she just thinks are because of the way she’s been brought up.