Hawkins – who is the author behind the hugely successful 2015 psychological thriller Girl on The Train, which was adapted for the big screen with Emily Blunt taking the lead role – has announced A Slow Fire Burning.

As per the book’s publisher, Transworld, the novel will examine “the insidious and destructive nature of past trauma” as Hawkins “deftly upturns expectations” and “demonstrates how lives can collide and ultimately how damage can lead to damage”.