Paula Hawkins’ new book: A Slow Fire Burning is a must-read thriller for The Girl On The Train fans
- Hollie Richardson
Paula Hawkins, the author behind best-selling thriller Girl On The Train, has a new thriller coming out. Here’s everything we know about A Slow Fire Burning.
Although 2020 has been the worst year in most of our lifetimes, we can’t deny that it’s been a great 12 months for literature.
From highly-anticipated book-to-screen adaptations such as Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca to Reni Eddo-Lodge becoming the first Black woman to top the paperback non-fiction chart, and Maggie O’Farrell winning the Women’s Prize with her eighth novel Hamnet – our love for books and reading hasn’t once wavered during the pandemic.
And we’ve got even more to look forward to in 2021, including the release of Paula Hawkins’ new thriller.
Hawkins – who is the author behind the hugely successful 2015 psychological thriller Girl on The Train, which was adapted for the big screen with Emily Blunt taking the lead role – has announced A Slow Fire Burning.
As per the book’s publisher, Transworld, the novel will examine “the insidious and destructive nature of past trauma” as Hawkins “deftly upturns expectations” and “demonstrates how lives can collide and ultimately how damage can lead to damage”.
The story follows three women who are each connected to the murder of a young man, who is found dead on a London houseboat. The three women are, for different reasons, simmering with resentment toward the victim, and whether they know it or not, are burning to right the wrongs done to them.
But how far might any one of them go to find peace?
“It’s a dark tale of deceit, revenge, murder and three very intriguing women who may or may not be to blame,” Hawkins told,” Good Morning America, as reported by abc. “I can’t wait to share it with you all next year.”
It sounds gripping, and we already know it’s going to sell like hotcakes. Be sure to put the release date in your diary: 31 August 2021.
