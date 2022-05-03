Lizzie’s mother was Kemi Adesina, a young nurse Cyril had met when visiting his mother Delores in hospital. Kemi, the picture of dignity, was athletically built with a long, slender neck, and was a proud and firm Yoruba woman who was committed to a full and prosperous relationship with this man who was to be the father of her child. When she found out that this wasn’t going to be the case, she put the encounter with Cyril down to a lapse in judgement and didn’t speak a word to him until the day Lizzie asked where her dad was. This was around nine years after her conception. Kemi called Cyril up, exchanged some quick pleasantries with him, and put him on the phone to his daughter.

When Nikisha was ten years old, Cyril had gone to visit his eldest daughter for the first time in six years. He had given up all of his false aspirations of being a father to her, but it had been Nikisha’s birthday a couple of weeks before and he thought it might be a good thing to take her a card. Nikisha had looked at her father, and the card, with derision, then went out to play with her friends. Cyril stayed, and reacquainted himself with her mother, Bernice, who looked just as good to him as she did when Nikisha had been just a glint in his eye.

Nine or so months later, one frosty December day, came Prynce Pennington. Nikisha, who was probably more suited to being an only child, actually took to being an older sister well. Mainly because she realised there was no point in fighting it; the first time Prynce took food out of her mouth to eat it for himself, she knew this sort of activity wouldn’t be a one-off. Everything she had became her little brother’s. Even her time. Prynce grew up to be a schemer and a dreamer. Selectively forgetful but sharp, charming and excited, but largely uncommitted to anything.

People Person by Candice Carty-Williams (£12.99, Trapeze) is out on 28 April

Images: Portrait of Candice Carty-Williams by Lily Richards