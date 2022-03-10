After that first meeting, you went away and wrote. How did it feel to hit send to Beyoncé with your words?

It was obviously nerve-wracking but it taught me to trust my intuition. It was the best working experience you could ever imagine. I’m sure there are all sorts of massive artists taking advantage of smaller artists, but the way she honoured me and invited me to so much and celebrated so many of my milestones – she’s just so present and lovely, and that’s amazing because she’s very busy, basically [laughs].

At the time I was trying to develop stronger intuition and boundaries, and become a stronger person within myself. Then that came along and gave me self-esteem. It made me see that I needed to step away from social media for my mental health and made me feel like I could take my time. It stopped me from feeling any rush.

You could have really milked that moment but you chose not to, right?

I didn’t sign up to new people or take new representation. The opportunities were there but I didn’t see the point. I wasn’t interested in being famous so why would I change anything? I didn’t want to be swayed by what other people would do: start a fashion line, start a make-up line – that’s not what I’m interested in.

You wrote Home after meeting Somali refugees in Italy. Tell me about that poem.

Yes, I first did it as a freewrite [where you write what comes to mind without stopping] about a decade ago when I was in Italy. I had met some Somali refugees there, and they showed me how they were living in the old Somali embassy – a grand building that was all dilapidated with no water and no electricity. It was very cold and 100 of them were sleeping in one room, all packed in. There was no future, no hope, nothing. The night before a young man had jumped from the top of the building to kill himself. I come from a refugee background but it was the first time I’d seen it up close. It felt like there was nothing to catch those people; they were just left like zombies.

I got back to my hotel and I had weird survivor’s remorse and so much rage. So I did that freewrite and read it an hour later to an audience. I got really emotional reading it; I was crying. Someone put the video on YouTube, then someone transcribed it and posted it on the internet. That’s how it began. I kept seeing it copied and pasted all over and I wanted a clean version somewhere.