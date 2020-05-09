Claudia Winkleman’s first book is coming – here’s how to pre-order it
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
In some very exciting book news, Claudia Winkleman is writing a memoir. Here’s everything we know so far.
We are big fans of Claudia Winkleman here at Stylist. When the TV and radio presenter guest-edited a special issue for us last year, it was an utter delight (which included Nigella Lawson’s ultimate cheese toastie recipe – go and try right now).
Since then, we’ve been tuning into her fascinating therapy podcast, How Did We Get Here? But we want more! That’s why news of Winkleman’s book debut has caused a lot of excitement.
Yep, Winkleman’s debut book, Quite, has just been announced after winning a 14-way publisher auction – and it promises to be “more than just a memoir”.
The book’s publisher, HQ (a Harper Collins imprint), has explained what to expect, saying: “Quite will include a selection of hilarious, heartfelt insights on topics that are unmistakably Claudia — such as the importance of melted cheese, why black coats are vital, how it’s never okay to have sex with someone who has an opinion on your date outfit, and why good friends and a good eyeliner can literally save your life.
“All written with the warmth and humour that have cemented Claudia as a much-loved household name, and backed by an ambitious publicity and marketing campaign, this book will get to the heart of what really matters in life.”
Winkleman added: “I am completely thrilled and surprised that the lovely people at HQ have asked me to write a book.”
How to pre-order Claudia Winkleman’s Quite
Quite will be published in hardback, eBook and audio on 1 October. But you can already pre-order Quite at Waterstones and Amazon.
Images: Getty, Stylist