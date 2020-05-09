Claudia Winkleman’s first book is coming – here’s how to pre-order it

Yep, Winkleman’s debut book, Quite, has just been announced after winning a 14-way publisher auction – and it promises to be “more than just a memoir”.

The book’s publisher, HQ (a Harper Collins imprint), has explained what to expect, saying: “Quite will include a selection of hilarious, heartfelt insights on topics that are unmistakably Claudia — such as the importance of melted cheese, why black coats are vital, how it’s never okay to have sex with someone who has an opinion on your date outfit, and why good friends and a good eyeliner can literally save your life.

“All written with the warmth and humour that have cemented Claudia as a much-loved household name, and backed by an ambitious publicity and marketing campaign, this book will get to the heart of what really matters in life.”