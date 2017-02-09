The ‘real’ Mr Darcy has been revealed – and he looks nothing like Colin Firth

It was, essentially, the Georgian equivalent of a wet t-shirt competition.

But we, like so many other Darcy fans, assumed that our literary crush was based on something deeper than Firth’s undeniable good looks. After all, Elizabeth Bennett’s love interest isn’t just handsome and fabulously wealthy; he’s also brooding, and serious, and complex. His moral compass is on point, his kindness undeniable and his impassioned speeches unparalleled (“I love you, most ardently…”).

Throw in the fact that he’s an avid bookworm, and you basically have the man of many people’s dreams.

But it turns out, the ‘real’ Darcy is somewhat different.