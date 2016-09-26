Think of comic book heroines and you’d be forgiven for thinking first of characters like Wonder Woman, Black Widow and Catwoman. These cartoon superwomen are badass, but they’re also the stuff of stereotypical male fantasies, drawn in skin-tight costumes and hyper-sexualised poses. (If you don’t believe us on the poses, check out the Hawkeye Initiative, who draw male characters in ‘superheroine’ poses to show just how ridiculous it looks.)

But a brand new comic book has a very different star at its heart. Priya’s Mirror tells the story of Priya, the world’s first female Indian superhero and rape survivor, who joins forces with a group of acid attack survivors to fight against gender-based violence.

Inspired by ancient mythological tales, Priya’s Mirror is the second book in the Priya’s Shakti comic series, and tells the stories of acid attack survivors from Delhi, New York City and Bogota.