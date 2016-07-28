The greatest pearls of life wisdom from Beatrix Potter

She’s the woman who brought us Flopsy, Mopsy, Cottontail and – of course – Peter.

Beatrix Potter remains one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors and illustrators, whose stories of farmyard animals have lit up the youth of many.

Alongside her magical books, Potter was an environmentalist and botanist – whose enduring love for nature can be felt in every word she wrote – at a time when it was incredibly rare for women to flourish in this way.

Born in 1866, Potter was home-schooled and taught herself to draw and paint, later studying natural history at home. By 27, Potter had written what was set to be one of the most popular children’s books of all time: The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Today, over two million Potter books are sold worldwide, every year, which amounts to about one every fifteen seconds.

Here, we recount some of her wisest words. . .