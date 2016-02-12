The greatest quotes from Bridget Jones to guide us through modern life

'"Maybe the Smug Marrieds only mix with other Smug Marrieds and don’t know how to relate to individuals any more. Maybe they really do want to patronize us and make us feel like failed human beings. Or maybe they are in such a sexual rut they’re thinking, “There’s a whole world out there,” and hoping for vicarious thrills by getting us to tell them the roller-coaster details of our sex lives."

Coining the term ‘smug marrieds’ is truly one of Bridget’s greatest legacies.