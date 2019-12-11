25 Christmas poems that capture the spirit of the season

Account Of A Visit From St Nicholas by Major Henry Livingston, Jr

Our idea of what Santa Claus looks like comes from a variety of places (including Coca-Cola’s famous adverts), and among them in this famous poem, which many will know by its first words: ’Twas the night before Christmas. Up until recently, this poem was attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, but in his book Author Unknown: On The Trail Of Anonymous, Professor Don Foster gathered enough evidence to show it was Livingston who was the real author. Read the beginning of the poem below, and the whole thing here.

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;

And mamma in her ’kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter…