Our favourite Little Women quotes on ambition, love and independence

Despite being published in 1869, Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved novel, Little Women, is a tale that has stood the test of time, with many of its feminist themes still being strikingly relevant today.

The story of the March sisters, Jo, Beth, Amy and Meg, picks apart the challenges facing young women, then and now, as they struggle to find themselves and their place in the world. Sure, there may be some pretty major challenges faced by the Marchs that we don’t have to deal with, like scarlet fever and no electricity, but there’s plenty that ring true in 2018.

From Jo’s battle for independence and to be seen as an equal, to Amy’s insecurities at the hands of society’s perception of beauty, Alcott addresses issues that have affected women for centuries with words that we’ve held close to our chests since we first read them.

If you don’t have time to re-read this iconic piece of literature, but your heart aches for an inspiring word from one of the March girls, bury yourself in some of our favourite quotes on everything from ambition to happiness to love.